Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $222.74. The stock had a trading volume of 351,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,694. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56.

