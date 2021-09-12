Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

