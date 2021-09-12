Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.07 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $173.56. 708,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

