Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. 2,391,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,961. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

