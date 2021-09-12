Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,279. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

