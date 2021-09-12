Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,986,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

