PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of PD stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

