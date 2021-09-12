Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,370 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $73,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

