Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $144,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $40.27. 40,514,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,513,868. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

