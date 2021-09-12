Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is GenTrust LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.7% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,760,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,026. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

