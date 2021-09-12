BlockBank Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $985,960.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00064096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00164877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00045041 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,458,739 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

