Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 12,906,763 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 7.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.70% of Energy Transfer worth $488,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,291,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.