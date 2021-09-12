Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

