imbrex Trading Up 1.2% This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $141,619.58 and approximately $486.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

