KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 425,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,585. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

