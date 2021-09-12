Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.16 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

