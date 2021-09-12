16,382 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

