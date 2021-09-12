Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 4,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.