Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 75,973 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 958.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,903 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.47. 2,226,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.