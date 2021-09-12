Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

Shares of CI stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.69. 4,442,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.