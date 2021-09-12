1,814 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI traded down $36.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,847.41. 327,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,307. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,716.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,562.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

