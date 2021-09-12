RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RNR stock traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $147.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.16. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

