Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,516,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.75. 491,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,494. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.61. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments.

