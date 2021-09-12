The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.64. 1,200,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

