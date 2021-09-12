Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $736.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,121,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. The stock has a market cap of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $692.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

