Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.