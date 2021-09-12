Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. 41,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,541. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

