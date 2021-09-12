Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205. The firm has a market cap of $307.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.