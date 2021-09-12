Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,260,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,387. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

