Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 298.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares during the quarter. The Clorox makes up about 2.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 51.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.68. 885,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,972. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

