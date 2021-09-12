Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 99,356 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000. Hologic comprises about 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,696,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 16.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,646. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

