Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.96 during trading hours on Friday. 298,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

In other Alpha Healthcare Acquisition news, CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 1,522,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

