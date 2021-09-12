Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. 189,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,838. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20.

