Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 138 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.49. 853,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,929. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $74.36.

