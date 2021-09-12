Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $246.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,358. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.51 and a 52-week high of $251.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.82.

