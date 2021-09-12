Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 2,133,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,003. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

