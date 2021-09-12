Ink Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $499.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Ink has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $489,942.78 and $499.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00187582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.57 or 0.07318941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,988.78 or 1.00218010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00980077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

