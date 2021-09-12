iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

