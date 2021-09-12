Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.07. 4,193,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,668. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

