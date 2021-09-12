SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 58,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 101,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,426,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,920. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

