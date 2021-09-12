GenTrust LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.77. The company had a trading volume of 807,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average is $233.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

