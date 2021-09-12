GenTrust LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 241,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.