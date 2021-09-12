Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,748. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

