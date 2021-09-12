Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

