Nelson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,316,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,173. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

