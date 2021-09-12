Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 716 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.55. 1,717,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $225.47 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.92.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

