Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Reduces Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 852,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

