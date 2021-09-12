Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

