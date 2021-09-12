Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,440. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,749.50, a PEG ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.