Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.37. 2,356,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,295. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

